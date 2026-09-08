Peter D. Wollschlager, age 88, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away on September 3, 2026, at the Liberty Village in Tomah, WI. He was the son of Walter Ludwig and Regina (Janecke) Wollschlager and was born on August 19, 1938, in Necedah, Wisconsin.

Peter graduated from Necedah High School in 1956 and soon began building a life centered on honest labor and strong relationships. Soon after school, he married Linda Steen on September 21, 1957, in Necedah. He started working as a crane operator for Roy Templin, a mentor to him, and the two of them became very good friends over the years. He later worked for Kause Excavating out of Markesan, Wisconsin, where he continued to develop the skills and work ethic that would define his career. In the 1980s, Peter and his wife, Linda, started Wollschlager Excavating and operated the business until his retirement in 1999. He took great pride in the work he did and in the reputation he built through dedication, reliability, integrity and a willingness to help wherever he was needed.

Peter and Linda also built their house using lumber from his family’s sawmill, a project that reflected both his practical nature and his deep connection to family tradition. Even after retirement, he remained active and useful, staying busy helping dig cranberry bogs for Gottschalks Cranberry. He was known as a man who could always be counted on, and he was admired for being both loving and handy.

Peter loved snowmobiles and especially enjoyed racing them with Linda and family. He also liked cutting wood in the river bottoms and making his own maple syrup, pastimes that suited his hardworking nature and his appreciation for the outdoors. He was a great baseball player and an especially talented catcher, and his love of the game was remembered by many. Peter also enjoyed traveling with Pete and Jenny Steen whenever they could get away, and he treasured the time spent sharing adventures and making memories. He was loved by everyone and enjoyed chatting with people whenever he would run into them, always ready with a friendly conversation and a genuine smile.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Wollschlager; his daughter, Angie (Tim) Allen; his son, Marvin (Dianne) Wollschlager; his grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Grenberg, Peter (Angie) Wollschlager, Shalina (Ryan) Rattunde; Amanda (Cole) Gerber, Alan (Jennifer) Wollschlager, Mitchell Wollschlager and his great-grandchildren, Dylan, Sophie, Addisyn, Syvanna, Lydia, Kennedy, Treyven, Max, Sam, Kaylyn, Johnny, MacKenzie, Conner, Tristen, Mason and Jade. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Martin “Marty” Wollschlager.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at the Necedah Town Hall (101 Center St) in Necedah. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Necedah Town Hall from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in the Bayview cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com