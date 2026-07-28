Danielle M. Winchester, age 49, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2026.



A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2026 at the Friendship Village Park.



Danielle was born on June 20, 1976, in Mauston, Wisconsin, to Clifford and Terri (Lambert) Winchester. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1994 and later attended Mid-State Technical College.



Danielle had a deep love for nature, music, socializing, and spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her cheerful spirit, warm smile, and kind heart. Her presence brought joy to those around her, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Winchester; and grandmother, Gloria Winchester.



Danielle is survived by her mother, Terri (Tim); her sister, Michelle (Aaron); her brother, Michael (Michelle); her niece, Alexis (Pablo); her nephews, Eugene and Tristan; her great-niece, Emmy; and her beloved canine companions, Shelby and Shy-Anne. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.



Danielle’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the New Chester Fire Department, the EMS personnel who responded, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Department for their care and assistance.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and additional information.