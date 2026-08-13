Lynn A. Willard, age 74, of New Lisbon, known to many as Willy, passed away on August 3, 2026, at his home surround by his family.

He was the son of Jack and Elizabeth (Wonderly) Willard, and he was born on January 13, 1952, in Sparta, Wisconsin, and was a lifelong resident of New Lisbon. Willy graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1970 and went on to build a life marked by hard work, service, and devotion to his family and community.

Willy owned and operated Willys Trusses from 1978 until 2019, and through that business he helped build many homes throughout Juneau County and the surrounding areas. His work reflected his strong work ethic, practical skill, and pride in doing a job well.

His commitment to public service was equally remarkable. Willy devoted 49 years as a volunteer firefighter, serving as fire chief from 1995 through 2022. He answered the call to serve with dedication and courage, and his leadership made a lasting difference in the fire department and in the community he protected. In addition to his fire service, he served as a city councilman, was mayor for several terms, served as county supervisor, and was active in the Jaycees and a former member of the Lions Club.

Those who knew Willy will remember his love for the outdoors and the simple joys of life. He enjoyed UTV riding, boating, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who brought him great pride and happiness. He treasured time with those he loved and found joy in being surrounded by family and friends.

Willy is survived by his wife, Kay Willard of New Lisbon; his sons, Troy (Megan) Willard, and Joe (Jamie) Willard both of New Lisbon; his mother, Elizabeth Willard of New Lisbon; his sister, Ruth Willard of Necedah; and his grandchildren, Gavin, Danika, Alayna, Ben, and Josh. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack; his mother and father-in-law, Merlin and Virginia Hoogstra; and his brother-in-law, Rex Hoogstra.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22 at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Interment will take place at a later date in the Brewster Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com