Lynn M. Westrich, age 59, of Necedah, Wisconsin passed away Monday, July 6, 2026, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Lynn was born December 11, 1966, in Adams, Wisconsin to Frank and Susan (Greiner) Abbott. She lived a life of love with much loyalty to her family and friends. She was nothing short of a fighter who battled everything life threw at her with grace. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1995. Lynn spent 5 seasons working for Orida Foods Potato Farm and 8 years at Necedah Pallet. Lynn spent about one year of her time as a medication tech at Oak Grove Assisted Living devoting her caring heart to her patients. She was able to dedicate her passionate skills until she was unable due to her diagnosis with her Multiple Sclerosis.

She married Randy Westrich on February 25, 2011, in Mauston, Wisconsin. Together, they enjoyed making memories camping or boating together with their family.

Lynn enjoyed being surrounded by family including weekends camping, cook outs, her nights watching movies and eating Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn with her favorite dog companion Mocha, or simply sitting outside on the deck. Lynn enjoyed watching the hummingbirds outside and adored butterflies.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Susan (Greiner) Abbott; husband Randy Westrich; two brothers Frank Abbott Jr and David Abbott; and her first husband Hilmar Sparby.

Survivors include her sons Shayne (Kelsi Steele) Sparby and Dustyn (Krista) Sparby; two grandchildren Braxton Sparby and a baby girl on the way due in October (Dustyn & Krista), and two sisters Patricia Jenkins and Lisa Abbott. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

There will be a celebration of life on August 8th, 2026 at the VFW in Adams, Wisconsin from 11am-2pm.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.