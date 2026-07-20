Kenneth D. Warren Jr., age 76, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2026, due to respiratory failure.

Kenneth was born July 12, 1950, in Adams, Wisconsin to Kenneth Warren and Camille Warren. He attended school in Adams-Friendship and spent the first part of his life working on the family farm until he met his special friend Arlinda who became his wife. They had two children together but later divorced. Kenneth and Arlinda remained close special friends until the end.

Kenneth moved to Colorado where he met his second wife Cindy and had 3 children with her. Despite the tough exterior that many saw, Ken had a heart of gold and worked hard in life to provide for his family. He ran his own roofing company for 25 years. Ken was a huge lover of the outdoors especially hunting season for deer & elk along with being out on a boat fishing. He enjoyed playing pool with friends & family.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth & Camille Warren; brothers Stanley Warren & Keith Warren; son Matthew Warren; sister Jerry Osborn; nephews Randy Warren & Danny Warren; grandson Joshua Warren, and ex-wife Cindy Vaquess Warren.

He is survived by his sisters Linda Sheppard & Angela Hetherington-Beal; sister-in-law Charlotte Warren; daughters Jeana Warren & Patricia Warren; sons Rusty Warren & Justin “J.J.” Warren; daughter-in-law Dallas Schnell; grandchildren Cody Warren, Noah Warren, Wade Warren, Kaitlynn Warren, BreAnn Warren, Dylan Schnell, Chelsea Malson, Quinton Golembiewski, Wyett Golembiewski, Jaxon Stanley, and Lilliana Stanley; great-grandchildren Emma Warren, Jackston Warren, Mabel Schnell, Amora Schnell, Chrystamine Warren, and Athena Warren; ex-wife Arlinda Warren, and his dog named Cash, along with many nieces & nephews.

Plans for services will be held on August 10, 2026, at the Friendship Park for friends and family wishing to attend.

He will be missed by many and never forgotten.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.