Ramona Marie Truex, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2026, at Our House Memory Care in Wisconsin Dells. She was born July 27, 1935, the daughter of Edward and Susie Vondrak of Adams, Wisconsin. Ramona enjoyed fishing and spent many days sitting on the shore trying to catch “the big one”. One of her favorite things to do was to prepare a big holiday meal and spend the day with her family. There was always room for one more and plenty of pies, cookies and goodies to go around. Ramona kept herself busy sewing and took pride in the quilts she made. She especially enjoyed making quilts for one of her favorite organizations, the Adams VFW. Ramona is survived by her four children: Don (Robin) Wepking, Keith Wepking, Patti (Ken) Stelzer and Michael (Patty) Wepking. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son Roy Dean Wepking, and brothers Raymond Vondrak, Mitchell Vondrak, Robert Vondrak and Ronald Vondrak. A private family service will be held. Roseberry’s Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com) is assisting the family.