Beth J. Thurk, age 81, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Riverwood Memory Care in Wisconsin Dells.

Beth’s story began on July 2, 1944, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, where she was born to John O. and Mavis (Hughes) Johnson. Her early childhood was spent in Cambria before her family relocated to Wausau in 1950. A proud graduate of Wausau Senior High School, Class of 1962, Beth went on to pursue her passion for nurturing young minds at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education in 1966.

A natural educator, Beth began her career teaching fifth grade at Farmington Elementary in the Kewaskum School District. However, a new chapter of her life blossomed when she married the love of her life, Clarence “Mike” Thurk, on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1969, in Rockford, Illinois. Together, they built a life centered on hard work, dedication, and partnership, farming side-by-side in Dodge County until 1999. Following the sale of the farm, Beth relocated to Arkdale, Wisconsin, where she returned to her love of teaching. She touched countless young lives as a teacher for Head Start and as a dedicated substitute teacher for the Adams-Friendship School District for many years. Among her favorite memories was teaching children the art of leathercraft during

summer school.

Beth possessed a deep appreciation for the simple, beautiful things in life. Her hands, which spent decades guiding children and working the soil of the family farm, were happiest when tending to her vibrant gardens and flowers. Every summer, her kitchen was filled with the comforting aroma of her famous homemade pickles—a delicious tradition eagerly anticipated by family and friends alike. She found peace in nature, always ensuring her bird feeders were full and taking special delight in watching the delicate hummingbirds visit her yard. When she wasn’t outdoors, Beth was an enthusiastic and loyal Wisconsin sports fan, passionately cheering on her beloved Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.

Beth was preceded in death by her beloved parents, John O. and Mavis Johnson; her husband, Clarence “Mike” Thurk; her brothers-in-law, George (Nellie) Thurk, Charlie Thurk, and John Thurk; and her sisters-in-law, Rosemary (Edward) Sukowatey and Clarice (James) Hoffman. Her love, warmth, and gentle kindness lives on in those she leaves behind. She is survived by her devoted

daughter, Pam (Jason) Mackowiak; her loving sister, Marcia (Hollister) DeMotts; her cherished granddaughter, Paige, who was her absolute pride and joy; her sisters-in-law, Catherine (Peter) Quinn and Sylvia Thurk; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and many dear friends. She is also survived by her beloved dogs, Cocoa and Penny

The family extends their deepest, most heartfelt gratitude to Hank Sauer for his unwavering love, support, and dedicated care of Beth over the years. They also wish to thank the wonderful caregivers at Riverwood Senior Living and SSM Hospice for the exceptional comfort, dignity, and compassion they provided to Beth in her final days. A heartfelt thank you also goes out to Joe and Diane Reinfeldt for adopting Beth’s beloved Chocolate Labs, Cocoa & Penny.

A celebration of Beth’s life will be held at a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and additional information.