John R. Thompson, age 103 years of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Serenity House in Tomah.

He was born to Michael and Inonia (Lange) Zindorf of New Lisbon, on June 25, 1923. John was preceded in death by his parents at the age of 2 years. He was then adopted by the family of George W. and Lenah (Lange) Thompson, they had a son, Allen Thompson. Lenah was John’s aunt.

John attended Fowlers Prairie grade school and graduated from the Elroy High School in 1940, then 2 years at Luther College at Decorah, Iowa, pursuing an engineer career. This was interrupted by World War II with his induction in the U.S. Army in 1943. John served his Country for 3 years with the 1148th Combat Eng. Gr. Headquarters.

John was united in marriage to Verna M. Gernetzke on October 8, 1946. They had two sons, Gary Lee and Larry John.

During his marriage he owned and operated a grocery store with a gas filling station for 20 years in a partnership with Allen. Later John applied for and was appointed Postmaster in Elroy. He served in this capacity for 20 years, 1967 to 1987.

Upon retirement, he pursued many hobbies, notably music. He played trumpet in several bands and taps for 70 years for the Elroy American Legion functions. John also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and traveling. He had an overall Love for Country and Family.

John was a chartered member of the Elroy Lions Club, Elroy American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Grace Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his adopted family, George, Lenah and Allen Thompson; sister, Catherine (Zindorf) Hoilen; brother, Bernard Zindorf; son, Gary Thompson and wife Verna Thompson on November 10, 2021.

Survivors include his son, Larry (Mary) Thompson; grandchildren, Christina Thompson and Casey (Alissa) Thompson; four great grandchildren (the quad squad), twin girls, Ashlyn and Hadley and boys, Elliot and Brooks; and special nephew, Tommy G. Thompson and niece, Juliann Martin.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held at the Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in the Elroy City Cemetery. A time of visitation will be at Grace Lutheran Church on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com