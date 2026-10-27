David H. Thompson, age 79 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at Elroy Health Services.

He was born on July 13, 1947 in the family farmhouse in Millards Prairie, Town of Wonewoc, Juneau County, Wisconsin, the son of Clayton and Raynetta (Popp) Thompson.

David grew up and lived in the Elroy and Wonewoc areas, where he worked on farms. He enjoyed the outdoors and feeding and taking care of the animals.

He enjoyed his family and friends along with collector cars. He loved to visit and talk with people and tell jokes.

Survivors include his daughter, Juanita (Nathanael) Rutherford; grandchildren, Nevaeh Thompson, Lilith Johnson and Ananna Johnson; sister, Janet Biermeier; sister-in-law, Virginia Thompson; brother-in-law, Dale Haney and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; sister, Becky Haney; brothers, Vernon Thompson and Adelbert “Bud” (Darleen) Thompson; half-brother, Phillip (Elsie) Thompson and brother-in-law, John “Tom” Biermeier.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a service at 6:30 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy.

Interment will be in the Millards Prairie Cemetery at a later date.

The family would especially like to thank Elroy Health Services and St. Croix Hospice (Jess and Dalton) for the wonderful care they provided David.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com