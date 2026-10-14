Lawrence O. Stomprude, 82, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family.

Born in Osseo, Wisconsin, Lawrence lived a life marked by hard work, dedication, and love for his family. He devoted 43 years of service to Chrysler in Belvidere, Illinois, before retiring. His strong work ethic and commitment throughout those years were a testament to the man he was.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kay Stomprude (Jordan); his father, Oliver Stomprude; and his mother, Selma Stomprude (Thorson).

He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Joanne Stomprude; sons, Jeremy (Sarah) Stomprude and Matthew (Heidi) Stomprude; and Deanna (John) Wooten. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Oliver, Olivia, Logan, Lennox, Loralei, Mikuel (Ian), and Jordan.

Lawrence also leaves behind his beloved dog, Max, who held a special place in his heart.

Lawrence will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his years of hard work, and the memories he created with those who knew and loved him. Though he will be deeply missed, his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Forever loved, deeply missed, and never forgotten. Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.