Anthony “Fatboy” R. Spielman Sr., age 64, of Adams, Wisconsin, went home to ride the crystal highway unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2026, surrounded by family at Gundersen Health System in Lacrosse, WI.

Tony was born October 25, 1961, in Menomonie, Wisconsin to Robert and Zella Spielman. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids, WI in 1979. Tony married Margaret Lancaster in October of 1985 and had two children together. They divorced in 2001. Tony studied business management at Mid-State in Wis. Rapids. He lived in Adams County for over 40 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing darts, shooting pool, spending time with friends & family, cook outs, and riding with local motorcycle clubs. Tony worked as a produce manager at Copps Food Center in Wis. Rapids for over 10 years before he retired.

Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard & Lila Spielman; his father Robert Spielman; ex-wife Margaret Spielman; stepfather William Van Offern, and long-time friend Dale Grim the other pea in the pod, and 14 grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Rebecca (William) Lancaster of Adams, Anthony Spielman Jr. of Montello, Angelina (Zack) Mayo of Wis. Rapids, Racheal Dye of Stevens Point; adopted daughters Maryann Dobner of Adams & Alex Rae Kirkham of Ohio; one granddaughter Amelia; one grandson Wyatt; and one great-grandson Zander. He is further survived by his mother Zella Van Offern; brothers Tim Spielman of Germany & Jon Spielman of Germany; sister Julie Hintz of Nekoosa; other siblings Bethany Spielman & Justin Spielman of Wis. Rapids; longtime friend Charles “Chuckie” Stone, one of the peas in the pod as they were called, and many friends.

A celebration of life and a last ride will begin at 2:00 p.m. on September 13, 2026, at the Friendship Village Hall.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.