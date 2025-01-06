Lyle L. Smith, age 93 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin and formerly of the Kendall area, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro.

He was born on November 21, 1931 in Wonewoc, the son of Lester and Lena (Brockman) Smith.

Lyle served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. He was stationed in Korea and was a cook for the troops.

Lyle was united in marriage to Eleanor “Joyce” Frederick on May 23, 1959. They farmed in the Town of Clifton for many years where they raised five children, whom they are very proud of. They later divorced.

He started driving truck for Heding Truck Service in Union Center in 1972 and drove for many years until retirement. He visited all of the 50 states except for Alaska and Maine.

Lyle later married Erna “Ann” Myers in 1998 and they celebrated 25 years of marriage. She passed away on November 11, 2023. One of the things they enjoyed doing was dancing together.

Survivors include his children, Susan (Kevin) Riley, Toni Smith Jensen, Sandra (Paul) Hoppmann; ten Grandchildren; eleven Great Grandchildren and by Ann’s children, Linda Myers, Randy Myers (Sue Bush), Diane (Ken) Peterson, Donna (Greg) Ryczeck, Kathy (Brian) Bye and Cindy (Craig) Myers-Rattunde and their families.

In addition to his wife, Ann; he was preceded in death by his Parents; sons, Alan Smith and Jonathan Smith; son-in-law, Jeff Jensen and siblings, Milton Smith, Verna Smith, Ramona Slama, Norm Smith and Violet Carpenter.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston, with Rev. Phil Waldschmidt officiating. Burial with military rites will be in the Mauston Cemetery. A time of visitation will be at the Church on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.

The family would like to share their appreciation to Milestone Senior Living, St. Croix Hospice and Amy Zirk, his primary caregiver the last years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting with arrangements, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com