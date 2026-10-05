Gary Cecil Smith, age 81, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2026, surrounded by his family at home after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born June 16, 1945, to George and Lillian (Langer) Smith in New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

Gary was united in marriage to Sonja Dvorak on March 28, 1964. His family was his pride and joy. Over the next 61 years, they built a life together centered on love, family, hard work and faith.

His working years reflected his talent, determination, and independent spirit. Gary began his career at White’s Auto Sales before moving on to Snuffy’s Auto Body and then Walker’s Stainless and Dairy Equipment in Madison. Eventually, Gary and Sonja returned to New Lisbon, where he set out to build something of his own. What began as bodywork performed in their garage grew into Gary’s Auto Body, which opened in 1970.

For 41 years and across three locations, Gary and Sonja proudly built and operated their business, later changing the name to Gary Smith’s Auto Body, and earning a reputation for quality workmanship, honesty, and dedication to their customers. Their business became an important part of their lives and a reflection of the values they held so strongly. They eventually sold Gary Smith’s Auto Body and retired in 2021.

Outside of work, Gary enjoyed the simple pleasures that made life rich and meaningful. In his younger years, he loved stock car racing and deer hunting. Trips to South Dakota for prairie dog hunting with his brother-in-law, Ron Larson, were another favorite past time. He had a particular fondness for his John Deere tractors – and, according to family, perhaps a few too many of them.

Cooking was another source of enjoyment. Gary took pride in making some of his

favorite dishes, including “perfectly square” waffles for breakfast, chop suey, French onion soup, and his famous chili – although Sonja might say it was sometimes a little too spicy.

One of Gary’s proudest projects was designing and building his dream home. As the family fondly remembers, the house turned out a little larger than originally intended—which worked out just fine when it came time for family gatherings and holidays.

Surrounded by the people he loved, those moments were among the things that made Gary happiest.

Above all, Gary was thankful for the life he and Sonja built together. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sonja Smith; his three children, Kimberly Southworth of New Lisbon, Lora Southworth of Appleton, and Greg Smith (Heidi) of Appleton, and his three

grandchildren, Bryant Southworth, Cole Southworth, and Maize Smith, each of whom brought him immense pride and joy. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Rhutasel, and his brother, Richard Smith, along with other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lillian; his brother and sister-in-law, George and Jeri Smith; his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Harry Helfrich; and his brother-in-law, Bruce Rhutasel, along with many other relatives.

Gary leaves behind far more than the things he built with his hands. He leaves a legacy of determination, faith, hard work, and living life with purpose. Most importantly, he leaves behind countless memories, stories, and lessons shared with the people fortunate enough to know and love him.

Gary will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever cherished.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2026, at 12:00 P.M. at the Lone Rock Baptist Church (N8197 6th Ave) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Pastor Mike Pelleteir and Ezra Day presiding. Burial will take place in the Orange Township cemetery. A funeral lunch will follow at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd). The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com