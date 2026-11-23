Nicholas Christopher Shue, age 46 of Tomah, affectionately known as “Shuebear,” went home to join his mom on November 17, 2026. Nicholas was the son of Robert and Suzy (Konsitzke) Shue and was born on February 17, 1980, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Nicholas graduated from Oshkosh West High School in 1998 and continued his education in college before answering the call to serve. In 2003, he joined the United States Army National Guard as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, beginning a career of honorable service that reflected his strong work ethic and sense of duty. He later joined the WI Miltech program as a supply technician at Fort McCoy. During his military service, Nicholas deployed overseas twice in combat zones, serving in Kuwait from 2004 to 2005 and in Iraq from 2009 to 2010. He later medically retired in 2019.

Nicholas later made his home in Elroy, Wisconsin, where he was united in marriage to Tasha Boehm on October 22, 2011. Together they built a life centered on love, family, and shared memories, and in 2015 they welcomed their beautiful daughter, Ellena, who became the light of his life. He later moved to Tomah, where he resided until his passing. Nicholas treasured his role as a father and found great joy in spending time with his daughter, especially when they were outdoors together making memories that will be cherished forever.

He is survived by his daughter, Ellena Shue, and Tasha Shue of Elroy; his father, Robert Shue of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; his siblings, Suzette (Scott) Brahm of Greendale, Robbie Shue of La Crosse, and Angel (Rob) Varnell of Cottage Grove; and his sister-in-law, Robin Shue of La Crosse. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, Kayla, Jessica, Jordan, Sam, Joey, and Jake, along with cousins, other relatives, and many great friends who will miss him dearly. Nicholas was preceded in death by his mother Suzy.

Nicholas had many interests that reflected his energetic and adventurous spirit. He loved music and enjoyed weightlifting, and he found peace and excitement in the outdoors. He loved spending time with Ellie, listening to all kinds of music, UFC fights, snowmobiling and being outdoors, he embraced life with enthusiasm. He loved spending time with his beloved dog, Zeus, who was a loyal companion and a source of comfort and companionship.

Memorial Services with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 12:00 P.M. at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) in New Lisbon. Fr. Robert Letona presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, November 28th, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. The family would appreciate any memorials to be giving to his daughter Ellie. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com