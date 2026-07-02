Frederic “Fred” Schweiger, a man who lived his life committed to Faith, Family, Friends and Country, passed away on June 4, 2026, at the age of 93 with his daughter, Sue, by his side.

Born on August 3, 1932, to Frederick Hugh and Marion Schweiger (nee Whitten), Fred grew up in Highland Park, Illinois, during the challenging years of the Great Depression and World War II. He fondly recalled a carefree childhood spent roaming freely outdoors and playing ball with a close-knit group of lifelong friends. He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1950, where he was awarded the school’s highest recognition, the Medal of Honor.

Fred’s path of service began when he was accepted into the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, graduating with the Class of 1954. He cherished his West Point years, particularly his four years playing hockey for the USMA Hockey Team and his selection by fellow cadets to serve on the West Point Honor Committee. Following graduation from West Point, while stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Fred attended a dance where he met the love of his life, Nancy Philipp. During his one-year tour of active-duty in Germany, Fred proposed to Nancy and they married in December 1957.

Although he ultimately made the difficult decision to leave active-duty service, his devotion to his country never diminished. He continued serving in the United States Army Reserve, building a distinguished military career that culminated in his retirement as a Colonel in 1984. In recognition of his exemplary leadership and dedicated service, he was awarded the prestigious United States Army Meritorious Service Medal.

Fred earned his master’s degree in Transportation Engineering from Northwestern University in 1959 and began what would become a notable 35-year career with the civil engineering firm of Barton-Aschman Associates in Evanston, Illinois. Fred took immense pride in having held every single position at the firm, working his way up from drafter to the firm’s President. He played an instrumental role as the firm grew from a single office of 12 people to a thriving enterprise boasting 340 employees across 19 offices in the United States and Canada. Fred shared a sincere interest in the development, achievements and well-being of all his Barton-Aschman colleagues, where some of his most enduring friendships were formed.

Fred and Nancy raised their family of six children in Northbrook, Illinois, instilling a family-first philosophy, nurturing a strong work ethic, building a foundation of Christian faith, and fostering a love of sports. Fred was a constant fixture at his children’s sporting events, alongside Nancy, whose passion for sports and competition was unmatched. Fred spent 15 years coaching in the Northbrook Hockey League and as head coach of the Glenbrook North Hockey Team, proudly leading two youth teams to Illinois State Championships.

In retirement, Fred and Nancy embraced their “golden years.” They were able to travel to all 50 states and 60 National Parks as well as Europe, where they traced their family roots. Together, they preserved and compiled the cherished memories of their lives through beautiful family histories, photo albums and scrapbooks, which will be a treasured keepsake for generations to come. Fred and Nancy enjoyed biking, hiking and golfing during summers at their home on Castle Rock Lake in Wisconsin, and winters in Sun City West, Arizona. They gathered the family for memorable reunions in Wisconsin, Colorado, and the Outer Banks, as well as a Canadian fishing trip and Caribbean cruise.

One of Fred’s most satisfying retirement experiences was volunteering for the Veteran Administration Hospital of North Chicago, the American Legion, the Glencoe and Northbrook Historical Societies, Crestview Nursing Home, and the Sun City West Traffic and Safety Commission. But most of all, Fred was a devoted grandfather to 14 grandchildren and three great grandchildren enjoying his one-on-one time with each of them and listening with great joy about their lives.

If you knew Fred, it’s easy to see why his high school class voted him “Most Congenial.” He had an ability to connect with people because he was genuinely interested in others and loved to listen, leading to many cherished, life-long relationships with classmates, colleagues and neighbors. Fred will be missed but his stories, conversations and guidance that enriched our lives will not be forgotten nor will his simple mantra: “Smile a lot and be nice to everyone.”

In their later years together at Terrace Heights Retirement Community and Crestview Assisted Living & Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, Fred lovingly cared for Nancy as her vision and memory faded. Their love inspired the whole family and the staff at their residences. Their daily visits to hold hands, repeat their love story, and count their blessings were the absolute highlight of his days.

Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Nancy; his six children, Sue Fabian (Randy), Rick, Bob (Karen), Craig (Jill), Kathryn Herth (Joe), and Tom; 14 grandchildren, Beth (Adam), Amy, Gabby, Jason (Jess), Travis (Riley), Brett, Steven, Kaitlin, Jack, Anna, Kelsey, Payton, Hunter, and Brady; and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Dax, and Poppy. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Chas Mulcahy, and treasured nieces and nephews, Scott, Jay, Carron, Mary, Meg, and Beth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy’s parents Robert and Anna Philipp, infant son, Stephen; his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Mary Lee Schweiger; his sister, Judy Mulcahy; his daughter-in-law, Shannon Schweiger, and his good friend, Bill Starr.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Fred’s memory to Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, The Alzheimer’s Association, or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2026 at Noon CT at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in New Lisbon, Wisconsin with a Visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. CT. An Honor Guard Ceremony will follow Mass at the church. A luncheon celebrating Fred’s life will follow at the O’Dells Bay Clubhouse in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com