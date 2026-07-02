Patricia M. “Patty” Schwarz, age 83, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at Rosebrooke Senior Living in Adams.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Chaplain Bill Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Patricia was born on November 25, 1942, in Iowa to William and Irma (Conger) Else. She grew up alongside her three brothers, and one sister. She attended school in Alaska before continuing her education at college in Alabama.

Patty married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Schwarz, on February 13, 1964, in Kansas. Together they shared many happy years and were blessed with two children, three grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Patty worked at a local grocery store and cleaned homes. She lived in Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Alaska, and enjoyed traveling to Colorado, Alabama, Minnesota, and Florida.

Patty had a passion for teaching ceramics and enjoyed coloring, drawing, listening to music, and sharing memories of taking first place in a salmon derby in Alaska. She had a fondness for sweet treats and dearly loved her cat, Tuffy the Tiger.

When asked what advice she would give to younger generations, Patty would say, “Learn all that you can while you’re young.” She hoped to be remembered for her kindness to others and for the deep love she shared with her husband.

Patty was dearly loved by her Rosebrooke family.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.