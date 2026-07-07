Bradley R. Schoeffling, age 55, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Bradley was born on December 14, 1970, in Watertown, Wisconsin, to Robert and Nancy (Schroeder) Schoeffling. He graduated from Watertown High School and was truly a jack of all trades. Bradley was a special person with many talents and was known for his ability to tackle just about anything.

Bradley was preceded in death by his daughter, Alexis, and his parents, Robert and Nancy.

He is survived by his brothers, Brian and Robert Jr.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.