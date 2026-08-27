With great sadness we announce Lou Ann Schmitz (Kujawa) born February 8, 1955, in White Creek, WI passed away unexpectedly August 23, 2026. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Audrey (Witt) Kujawa, sisters Terri Witt and Carol Hazel. Lou Ann will be dearly missed by her husband Brian, sons Nicholas (Sarah) and Lucas (Amy), brother John and grandchildren Sofia, Emily, Kenji and Alice. She will also be forever missed by Liz Johnson, Grace Schmitz, Jackie Walters, Jana Walters-Porter, Jill Klosa, Mary Beth Ketchum-Walters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lou Ann was always the host of the party, even if it wasn’t her party to host. Hospitality came naturally to Lou Ann. She could whip-up the most delicious food and make anyone feel cared for. It would make your mouth water; it was gourmet comfort food. She was the first cook along side Joanne Klein, at Kenny & Joanne’s Lake View Cafe along the shores of Castle Rock Lake. She loved the “regulars” and would make their food special to order, knowing when they walked in the door, just what they would want.

Later she and Brian opened The Keg and Kettle Bar and Restaurant in Lone Rock, WI and she was like Sam Malone tending bar at Cheers when Norm would walk in. It was definitely a place, “where everybody knows your name”, and they often said as much. Lou would pour a drink and drop a fryer, before the regulars closed the car door. Her tasty dishes were so sought after that retired Green Bay Packer, Gilbert Brown asked her to make her famous soups for his fundraisers.

She loved to play games, spend time with her much loved grandchildren, family and friends. She said once, (while laughing) “I love to laugh!”. Her laugh was infectious and you couldn’t help but join her.

Visitation starting at 12 pm Saturday August 29, 2026, with service to follow at 2 pm at Roseberry Funeral Home in Friendship, WI. Gathering to immediately follow at Easton Town Hall 1163 County Road A, Grand Marsh, WI.