Robert “Bob” Leonard Ruppert, 97, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2026, surrounded by family

Bob was born April 4, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to John Leonard and Chelo Thelma Daubs (Ruppert). At 18, he enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard, serving with Company A of the 108th Engineer (Combat) Battalion, 33rd Infantry Division, where he served as a squad leader, qualified as a rifle marksman, and rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class before his honorable discharge in 1952. He later served in the Air Force Reserve with the 437th Troop Carrier Group, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant. In 2018, he was honored to travel to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight.

He married Joanne Ruth (Richter) Ruppert on September 21st 1974

Bob worked as a printing press operator at A1 Composition in Chicago for more than 30 years. He and Joanne later made their home in Wisconsin for retirement

Bob was a fighter, too. He beat cancer and lived more than 30 years beyond it, never losing his good humor along the way. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, never one to turn down an Old Style, and nothing mattered more to him than his family.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his sons, Jeff and Robert R.; his daughter, Victoria; his grandchildren, Hailey, Chris, Heather, Tim, Anne, Mikayla, Dominic, and great-grandchildren Ryan, Corey, Brittney, Anisasha, and many others who loved him. He was preceded in death by his son, Hal Ruppert.

Graveside service, with Military Honors will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26th, 2026 at Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship, Wisconsin. Roseberry’s Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com) is assisting the family.