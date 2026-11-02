Mary L. Roddel, age 74, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the home of her daughter, Sara, in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Mary was born on July 26, 1952, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Norbert and Geraldine (Tubbs) Maier. She graduated from Waunakee High School in 1970. On September 2, 1972, Mary married Ralph Roddel in Waunakee, Wisconsin. She began working at Fountain Mission Home in Hustler in 1986, eventually becoming an administrator. She remained there until the facility closed in 2008 and later continued her passion for helping others by working as a caregiver. Although Mary dedicated many years to caring for others, the role she cherished most was being a mother and caring for her family. Raising her daughters and providing a loving home were always her greatest priorities.

Mary enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and quilting, sharing her creativity and talents with those around her. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family and the special memories they made together.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph; her parents, Norbert and Geraldine Maier; four siblings; and her son-in-law, James.

Survivors include her daughters, Meg (Dan) Meseberg and Sara Roddel; grandchildren, Graecyn and Dan (Madi); sisters, Lucia Sovereign, Ruth Nicolle, Grace Crook, and Cynthia Maier; brothers, Rob Maier, Ted Maier, Chuck Maier, and Danny Maier; and sisters-in-law, MaryJane Roddel and Anna Stafford. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.