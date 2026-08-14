Charles “Charlie” A. Robinson, age 73, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2026, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at Moundview Golf Course in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Charlie was born on October 9, 1952, in Adams, Wisconsin, to Omer and Thelma (Jordan) Robinson. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School with the Class of 1970. Charlie married his first wife, Marie Winchester, on August 26, 1972, in Adams. They had three children: Robert (Keisa) Winchester, Cathy Cavanaugh, Matthew (Angel) Robinson, and 8 grandchildren: Ian, Destenee, Bryanna (John), Trevor (April), Kasey, Alexis, Robert (Shay), and Jayden.

He later found love with Kay Premo, with whom he shared the last 30 years of his life. Kay has one daughter Beth (Jake) Berndt, and five grandchildren: Haley, Macey, Chase, Gunnar, McKynzie.

Charlie worked at Potato World during the 1980s and later as a dispatcher at Castle Rock Container until his retirement. He enjoyed scrapping, trying his luck at casinos, golfing with his brother-in-law Gordy, and, above all, good food. He especially loved popcorn, pizza, and Mountain Dew.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Thelma Robinson; first wife Marie LaQuee; his granddaughter, Ashlynn Cavanaugh; his brothers, Samuel and Edward Robinson; his brother-in-law, Keith Lanphear; and extended family members Dale and Edith Quinnell, Sue Quinnell, and Brenda Quinnell.

He is survived by his significant other of 30 years, Kay Premo; siblings Randy Haskins, Mary Lee (Gordon) Klaus, Geraldine Lanphear, and Dennis Robinson; his children, Robert (Keisa) Winchester, Cathy Cavanaugh, Matthew (Angel) Robinson; Kay’s daughter Beth (Jake) Berndt; his grandchildren, Ian, Destenee, Bryanna (John), Trevor (April), Kasey, Alexis, Robert (Shey), and Jayden; Kay’s grandchildren, Haley, Macey, Chase, Gunnar, McKynzie,; his great-grandson, Greyson; his sister-in-law, Irene Robinson; his niece Janis, and extended family members Dennis Quinnell, Glenn (Peggy) Quinnell, Larry (Doneta) Quinnell, Donald Quinnell, and Robert Quinnell. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Memorials may be directed in Charlie’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

Charlie’s family would like to thank the Adams County first responders, UW Med Flight, the staff at University of Wisconsin Hospital for the exceptional care and compassion they provided, and Roseberry’s Funeral Home for their assistance.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information