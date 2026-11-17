Samuel T. Reyes, age 81, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until the time of Mass.

Samuel was born on January 7, 1945, in San Benito, Texas, to Juan and Alicia (Trevino) Reyes. The family later moved to Long Grove, Illinois, where Sam lived on and off before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War, earning numerous medals including two Purple Hearts for his bravery and sacrifice. Following his return home, Sam resumed working at Field Container Company, where he would go on to build a successful career and make lifelong friends. It was also during this time that he met his future wife, Francisca (Fran). Together, Sam and Fran married, raised three children, and built a loving home in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

After 40 years of working as a printing foreman, Sam and Fran retired to Friendship, Wisconsin, in 2007. They enjoyed their retirement years, spending several months each year visiting South Padre Island, Texas. Sam was a proud supporter of the VFW and especially cherished the friendships and connections he made throughout the Friendship community.

Sam is survived by his devoted wife, Fran; his daughter, Debbie McMillian; his son, Frank Reyes; his daughter, Tracy Reyes (Robert Dinger); his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Mary Reyes; his sister, Norma Walinski; his sister-in-law, Suzanna Reyes, and many nieces and nephews. He shared a particularly special bond with his grandson, Cody McMillian (Lupita), and Cody’s beautiful daughters, Gali, Ester, and Georgie.

He was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Matthew Reyes and his brother Juan Reyes.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.