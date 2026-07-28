David J. Retzlaff

David John Retzlaff, age 62 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2026 at Emplify Health in La Crosse, Wisconsin surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 11, 1964, the son of William Jr. and Dorothy (Hotek) Retzlaff. David graduated from Royall High School in 1982.

David was united in marriage to Lorie Louise Finnigan on September 14, 1991 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church at South Ridge, near Kendall, Wisconsin.

David has been a lifelong farmer, taking over the family farm near Elroy. Those who knew Dave, knew him as a quiet, gentle man devoted to hard work and helping family and friends. There were not too many days during his lifetime spent off of the farm, but once in a while on a nice day, when the fieldwork was finished, he might fit in a round or two of golf. He also enjoyed deer hunting with his family.

Survivors include his loving family, wife of nearly 35 years, Lorie; children, Brandon David, Daniel David and Megan Louise and siblings, William “Bill” Retzlaff III, Peter (Kathy) Retzlaff and Jean (Richard) Thompson; brother and sisters in law, Susan (Scott) Shie and Jayson (Marja) Finnigan; nieces and nephews, Julie Retzlaff, Shelly (Jake) Stockwell (children: Sophia, Mallory, and Colby), Clay (Courtney) Retzlaff (children: Axel and Dirks), Seth Thompson, Justin Shie, Louik Finnigan and Calum Finnigan; along with other family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Dorothy; an infant sister, Nancy Ann Retzlaff; and father and mother-in-law, Allen and Marion (Kaus) Finnigan.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, with Rev. Conrad Prell officiating. Followed by lunch and fellowship at the Elroy American Legion Hall. Interment will be at a later date at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery at South Ridge.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2026 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy and on Saturday, August 1st at the Church from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting with arrangements.