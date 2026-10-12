Marian Annette Renner, a lifelong resident of the Norwegian Gap west of Mauston, in Lindina Township, Juneau County, Wisconsin was called home to our father in heaven on Monday the 5th day of October, 2026 at the age of 82. She passed away at her home while taking an afternoon nap. Marian was the daughter of Gaylord Orville and Dorothy Alice (Onsager) Anason. She was born at home on the family farm. Her Grandmother Anna assisted with her delivery. The East Lemonweir Lutheran Church was the center of many early milestones in life. She was baptized in 1943, confirmed in 1957, and married on July 9, 1966 to Richard Frederick Renner, the son of Frederick August and Ruby Marie (Krueger) Renner of Germantown Wisconsin.

Marian attended grades 1-8 just down the road from the farm at the Suldal School and then High School in Mauston. After graduation in 1961 she moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to work. It was there through mutual friends she met Richard. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers (Orchids and Violets), knitting, crocheting, sewing, arts, crafts, cooking and baking. For several years after moving back from Milwaukee, she also had horses and when it snowed all winter long, snowmobiling was a big thing.

She worked for Allen Bradley while in Milwaukee. After returning to Mauston, she worked for The Bowen and Hanson Agency, the New Lisbon State Bank, which became M&I Bank, Thorp Finance of Mauston, Leer Manufacturing of New Lisbon, Allen Bradley, at the Mauston Plant, and finally for Dumore corporation in Mauston, until she retired. Marian also taught Sunday School and was a member of the Ladies Aid at East Lemonweir Lutheran Church.

The beloved wife of Richard for 52 years. The loving mother of Scott (Barbara) Renner and Christopher (Christine) Renner. Proud Grandmother of Connor (Morgan) Renner of Mauston, Noah (Brittany) Renner of Camp Douglas and Anna Grace (Austin) Winters of Necedah, she was the dear sister of Raymond (Meleen) Anason, and 11 Great Grandchildren. Marian is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, many other relatives, friends and her cherished dog Pumpkin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Renner, her parents Gaylord and Dorothy Anason, grandparents Manana’s “Minas” and Anna Gurine (Western) Anason. Ole Anton and Helena Bernadine Amanda (Reetz) Onsager, and by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16th, 2026 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mauston, where friends may call on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Suldal Cemetery and lunch will be served after. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon, WI. is assisting the family with arrangements.