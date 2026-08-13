James E. Reisenauer, 75, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2026 at the Veterans Hospital in Tomah. He was born October 22, 1950, son of Orville and Winniefred (Powers) Reisenauer of New Lisbon, Wisconsin. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1968. Jim served three years in the United States Navy aboard the USS Proteus and was stationed in Guam during the Vietnam War. After military service he attended Western Wisconsin Technical School where he earned associate degrees in Finance and Marketing. Jim worked for several companies including Toro, Best Power and Ocean Spray, and lived in Camp Douglas during most his working life.



Jim was a loving father to his son Jason and he adored his grandchildren Aidan and Kieran. He could not have been a better brother for his siblings. Jim loved people and loved to visit. He was good natured and well known for his humor and wit. He could always put smiles on our faces.



Jim loved the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish, hike trails, sail, shoot trap, camp, swim and ride his motor cycle. He loved dogs. When you saw Jim outside, he would have been with one of his beloved black labs. He traveled many times to Mexico and Alaska.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Winniefred Reisenauer. He is survived by his son Jason Reisenauer of LaCrosse, grandchildren Aidan (Makayla) and Kieran Reisenauer of Onalaska, brother Thomas (Lynette) Reisenauer of Mauston, sister Janice (Jeff) Walters of Madison, brother Joseph Reisenauer of Fernley, Nevada, sister Patricia (Jerry) Adams of Onalaska, and brother Michael (Sandra) Reisenauer of Green Bay.



A Graveside service with Military Honors will take place on August 15th, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in New Lisbon. The family would like to thank the Tomah Veterans Hospital staff for taking such good care of Jim in his final days.



Persons wishing to honor Jim may do so by making a donation to the Sauk County Humane Society in Baraboo, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com