Mark was born September 21, 1963, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to William and Ramelle (Allen) Reeve. He worked for Wisconsin State Corrections for over 35 years throughout the state and also served the communities he lived in as a volunteer firefighter.

Mark’s legacy centers on Faith, Family, and traditional values. He was preceded in death by his father William and his brother-in-law Jeff.

Survivors include his wife Rosemary, children Charles (Katlyn), and Elizabeth; three grandchildren; Mother Ramelle; four sisters Lynn, Kathy, Susan (Terry), and RuthAnne.

The family has decided to honor Marks wishes to remember him as he was by holding a short visitation period for friends and family to pay their respects beginning at 1:00 p.m with his heavenly send off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8,2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

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