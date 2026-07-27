Neva Joan Raese, age 88, passed away July 24, 2026 at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro, WI. Neva was known as Joan, pronounced (JoAnn).

Joan was born September 30, 1937 to Lewis Jones II and Neva (Straight) Jones at home in the Township of Cutler, Juneau County, WI. She was greeted by her two oldest brothers, Phil and Lewis, into the family. She was later joined by her two youngest brothers, Noel and David. In 1941 her family traveled to Arizona to live, because of her father’s health. They returned back to the farm after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Growing up she helped her mother with the household duties and attended the Bethel Baptist Church. She went to school at the Camp Douglas Public School and graduated from Tomah Senior High in 1955.

Joan married Wayne Harold Raese of Wonewoc on September 2, 1955. Their wedding took place at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. To this union were born, James, Linda, Danny, and Larry. They lived in Edgerton, WI and moved to Wonewoc in 1985 after Wayne retired from General Motors of Janesville, WI.

Joan was a wonderful homemaker, filling her home with love, compassion, and cooking that her family looked so forward to eating. She spent her free time with many hobbies like flower and vegetable gardening and playing cards. She kept her family warm with knitted afghans, baby sweaters, and crocheted doilies for their home. Joan and Wayne enjoyed traveling all over the USA. They made three trips to Alaska with their truck which they made into a cozy sleeper. Spent fourteen winters in Mesa, AZ motorcycling and dancing. In her later years she did puzzles, reading, and crosswords. Her greatest joy in life was her family.

Joan is survived by her husband, Wayne; children, James (Sally) Raese of Wonewoc, Dan (Julie) Raese of Janesville, and Larry (Maryanne) Raese of McFarland; grandchildren, Patrick Raese, Kristopher (Shelly) Schoonover, Tara Raese, Jessica (Levi) Wilson, Joseph (Erika) Raese, Billy Press, Lisa (Jeff) Waldhart, Tyler (Holly) Raese, Lauren (Cole) Tambling; nine Great-Grandchildren; brothers, Phillip Jones of Tomah, Noel (Donna) Jones of Why, AZ, David (Donnette) Jones of Elroy, half-brother, Harry (Cindy) Nelson of Tomah; sisters-in-law, Joanne Jones of Camp Douglas, Carol Carter of Mauston; step-brother Marlyn (Charlene) James; step-brother-in-law, Garland Bartals; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; daughter, Linda Van Pool; step-fathers, Harry Nelson and Phil James; brother, Lewis Jones III; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Mildred Jones, Charlotte, Maxine, and Sandy Raese; brothers-in-law, William Raese and Ronald Carter; step-siblings, Louis Nelson, Howard and Bill James, Lois Bartals, and Marieta Fleek and step-sister-in-law, Dolores James.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held at Grace Community Church in Wonewoc on Sunday, August 2, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Raese Cemetery following the luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Grace Community Church.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting with arrangements.