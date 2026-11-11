Nancy R. Prechel

Nancy Rae Prechel, 72 of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2026 after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family in her final days, with her two daughters by her side until the end.

Nancy was born on September 17, 1956 to Raymond and Marie (Koeberl) Specht in Marshfield, Wisconsin. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1972. She met the love of her life, David Prechel in 1973. They were engaged in 1975 and were united in marriage at Sacred Heart Church in Marshfield on June 12, 1976. The couple recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Nancy’s favorite pastime was spending time with her family. Over the years, she enjoyed many hobbies, including traveling, reading, camping, bowling, being an Arizona snowbird and cheering on the Wisconsin sports teams. She also tolerated her husband’s love of wiener dogs, including Dana, Zoe, Roxy and Molly.

Nancy is survived by her husband, David; children, Lisa Prechel (Tim Gluth) of Pewaukee, Ryan (Cassy) Prechel of Hillsboro, and Lori Prechel of Madison. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Carter, Cooper and Carson Prechel-Gluth and Abby and Brock Prechel. She is further survived by two sisters, Dorothy Sherman and Joan Frankwick, both of Marshfield and six brothers-in-law, Ronald Prechel of Alexandria, MN; Dennis Prechel of Livonia, MI; Steven (Suann) of Arvada, CO; John Prechel of Eau Claire, WI; James Prechel of San Diego, CA; and Thomas Prechel of Media, PA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Nancy Specht, Kathleen Bradle and Sharon Seidel; and brothers-in-law, Bill Sherman, William Bradle and James Seidel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Nancy’s honor to your favorite charity.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital (8SW) for their kind and compassionate care during Nancy’s final days.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment will be at a later date in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com