Joseph A Pray

Joseph was born Dec. 29 1956 at home in Necedah, WI to Ellsworth and Helen (Luke) Pray. He attended the Necedah School until his Junior year of high school, when due to difficult times, he quit school in order to work and help contribute to the family’s finances.

Joseph began his employment history at the Necedah Pallett Factory where he worked for more then 20years. After leaving Necedah Pallett Factory, Joseph worked several jobs until taking a position at Tractor Supply Company in Tomah, WI. Joseph worked at Tractor Supply for just over 7 1/2 years until his failing health forced him to take a step back and retire. He will be greatly missed by his co-workers, who thought of him as family.

Joseph was a jack of all trades. As a young adult, while working full time at Necedah Pallett, he owned and operated an LP business and black powder/antique firearms business from his home, as well as working alongside his brother Robert in their machine and auto repair shop and business.

Joseph had numerous interests and hobbies. With the help of his brother Robert and his father, he combined a Volkswagen engine and frame with the front end frame of a motorcycle to create their own version of a three-wheeled trike. Another of Joseph’s adventures was the complete stripping and refabricating of a full sized, single engine airplane.

Joseph had a fascination with remote model engines, airplanes, boats, cars, ect. His fascination was such that at one point he purchased a 20 foot diameter vinyl pool that he would set up at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Show in Baraboo, WI, where he would run and display a model steamboay that he had built. He was an avid collector of the model engines, amassing several hundred of them throughout his lifetime. Joseph will long be remembered for his wealth of knowledge, his work ethic, his devotion to family and friends, and his willingness to help others in need.

Joseph was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dawn M Peters (Kemnetz) on June 12t, 2009 in Mauston, WI. They resided in and around Necedah during their marriage.

Joseph is survived by five siblings: brother Robert Pray and sisters Clarajean Lee, Diane Vanderhoof, Donna Bilotti, and April (Harland) Halverson; step-daughters Kyle Vander Meulen, and Melina Vander Meulen; fiver step-grandchildren; eleven nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and nephews; three great-great nieces and nephews; and to many other family and friends to mention.

Joseph was preceded in death by parents Ellsworth and Helen Pray; brother Carl Pray; brother-in-law Allen Vanderhoof; brother-in-law Anthony Bilotti; wife Dawn Pray; and two step-grandchilderen.

Joseph passed from this world on July 4, 2026 at the home of his sister Diane. A celebration of life for Joseph and his wife Dawn will be held on Sunday July 2, 2026 from noon-4pm at the Veterans’ Memorial Hall in Necedah, WI. Burial will be in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah, WI.