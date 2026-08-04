Terry L. Potter

September 3, 1944 – July 31, 2026

Terry Lynn Potter age 81, left his earthly home peacefully on July 31, 2026, at Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, WI. He was born on September 3, 1944, to Thomas and Marion (Schuett) Potter. He was raised in and attended school in Mauston until he joined the U.S. Navy the day after he turned 17, serving for four years. When honorably discharged he joined the New York City Police Department for seven years until an injury he sustained while on duty kept him from active service. He returned to the New Lisbon area and farmed, later becoming an owner-operator of his own semi and drove over the road for Crow Wing Transport in Fridley, MN. Of all the trucks he drove and owned, his pride was his ’86 Pete. After he retired from driving he did a few odd jobs to stay busy but fully retired in the early 2000’s. He married Geraldine Sikorra in 1992 and they built a home and lived in the New Lisbon area until his passing, also owning a home in Green Valley, AZ for thirty years.

Terry is survived by his wife Geraldine, son Troy Potter (Patricia) Sahuarita, AZ, daughters Mary Jane Wagenson (Lois Scott), Pine Island, MN, Carol Wagenson (Butch Teal) New Lisbon, WI and honorary son Tim McKay (Sue), New Lisbon, WI. Step-sister Sharon Peterson, Reedsburg, WI, sisters-in-law Judy Potter, Minneapolis, MN, and Mary Potter, Neenah, WI, granddaughters Julia Potter, NY and Kelsey Nowacki (Peter), Jackson, PA and great-grandson CJ Nowacki.

He is further survived by special friends: “Big Jim” Arens, Jerry Gibbons, Al and Arris Sullivan, Marge Dent and many other friends, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tom and Denny, son Seth and a niece Chrissy.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, August 6, 2026, 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Wagenson Auction Service/First Choice Realty facility, 724 State St, New Lisbon, WI. 53950. A short service will be conducted at 4pm followed by military rites and a meal as Terry wished. Come as you are and celebrate a life well-lived – Anchors Aweigh Ter!!

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com