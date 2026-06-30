Jonathan C. Pope, age 49, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

No services are planned at this time.

Jonathan was born on November 24, 1976, in Illinois to Daniel and Donna (Gilbert) Pope. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1996.

Jonathan enjoyed playing cards with his uncle and neighbors, photographing railroad cars, collecting Matchbox cars, and watching television.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Daniel Pope.

Survivors include his mother, Donna; his brother, Brian; and his uncle, Don.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.