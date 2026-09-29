Joseph Raymond Pinson of Big Flats, formerly Tallahassee Fl, passed away quietly on September 24, 2026, after a difficult battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Joseph, age 75, was born in Thomasville GA on September 5, 1951.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Augustus Pinson and Elsie Smith Pinson, also brothers Lamar Pinson, Donnie Pinson, Charles Pinson and Tommy Pinson.

He is survived by wife Renne Kouba Pinson, Stepsons Timmy Collins and Chris Collins (Kristine Kerr) and Grandson Michael Collins.

He was very proud to have been a Lieutenant and First Responder on the Big Flats Fire Department, having retired in 2003 after a stroke.

He also formed and operated First Class Taxi Service and First Class Transportation LLC, and operated them out of his home until 2012.

In 1999 himself and Adams County HHS formed The Wheels To Work Program that later became known as Adams County Transit operating that for 12 years.

He also enjoyed his time transporting Hubers to work for the Adams County Sheriff’s Department for many years. Joseph enjoyed his work driving Taxi and had many friends at A & FIGA, Adams Kwik Trip, the Sheriff’s Department and all around in the community.

A celebration of life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4,2026 at the Big Flats Town Hall in Big Flats,

Wisconsin.

www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.