Toni M. Phelps, age 58, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, passed away on July 2, 2026, at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Thomas Steele and Suzan (Bilgalke) Steele and was born on June 2, 1968, in Mauston, Wisconsin, and lived a life marked by love, faith, kindness, and devotion to her family and community.

Toni graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1986 and carried the values of hard work and dedication with her throughout her life. She began her career in Tomah as the store leader for Kwik Trip and later transitioned to the store leader position in New Lisbon, where she was still employed at the time of her passing. Toni took great pride in her work and was known for her dependable nature, her strong work ethic, and the care she showed to those around her.

Faith was an important part of Toni’s life. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon and also served on the Altar Guild, and served wherever help was needed at church. She also belonged to the Lioness Club for many years. Through her church and community involvement, she formed lasting friendships and touched the lives of many people. Toni was admired for her warm spirit and her willingness to help others, and she will be remembered as someone who gave generously of her time and heart.

Toni enjoyed bowling and gambling, and she found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Above all, she was a devoted grandmother who loved supporting her grandchildren in their activities and sports. She was happiest when surrounded by family, cheering on the people she loved and celebrating their accomplishments. Her presence at games, events, and family gatherings was a source of encouragement and comfort to those closest to her.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Ciara) Steele of Necedah; her mother, Suzan Brzoska of New Lisbon; her siblings, Tricia (Dean) Allard of New Lisbon, Tammy Steele of New Lisbon, Melissa (Troy) Doely of Janesville, and Todd (Bobbi) Steele of New Lisbon; her grandchildren, Brittany (Noah) Renner of Hustler, Kayla (Bryant Southworth) Steele of New Lisbon, Kelsi (Shane Sparby) Steele of Mauston, and Abigail Steele of New Lisbon; her great-grandchildren, Oaklyn, Grant, Sawyer Renner, and Braxton Sparby; and by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Thomas in 2024, her husband Mark in 2014, her brother Thomas, and her nephew Ryan Allard. Their memories remained close to her heart throughout her life, and she carried her family bonds with deep love and loyalty.

Toni will be remembered as a loving, faith-filled, and kind woman whose life reflected the best of those qualities. Her family and friends will cherish the many memories they shared with her and the example she set through her compassion, strength, and steady presence. Though her passing leaves a deep void, her legacy of love and devotion will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, July 10th, 2026, from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Bethany Lutheran Church (618 W. River St) in New Lisbon. A private family inurnment will take place following the visitation. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com