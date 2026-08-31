James “Jim” A. Peterson, age 80, of Camp Douglas, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 27, 2026. Jim was born on January 5, 1946, to Leslie and Elizabeth (Petersen) Peterson. He was raised on the family farm, where he developed the strong work ethic, love of the outdoors, and appreciation for the simple things in life that would remain with him throughout his years.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army before returning home to the farm. He later began working at the Tomah VA Hospital, where he retired in 2006. It was also at the VA Hospital that Jim met the love of his life, Vicki Sanford. Together, Jim and Vicki built a beautiful life and a beautiful home. They spent much of their time pouring their hearts into their home, creating a sanctuary filled with the warmth, comfort, and love that reflected who they were. Some of Jim’s favorite moments were the everyday ones. He especially looked forward to his daily visits with his brother, Pete, sharing coffee, cookies, and conversations.

Above all, Jim was simply a good man. He was the type of friend everyone wished they had and the type of man fathers hope their daughters will one day marry. He was hardworking, kind, and quick with his wit and a good-natured sense of humor. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing and trapping; and could often be found enjoying the things that came naturally to him—working with his hands, spending time outside, and woodworking. He took pride in doing things well and never needed much recognition for it.

Jim was a wonderful husband and partner in life to his wife, Vicki. His family will remember him for his kindness, his sharp humor, his steady presence, and the love he gave.

Jim is survived by his wife, Vicki, his children, Sheila (Jim) Sprackling, Tia (Jerry) Moore, Theresa Gerdes, and Toni (Greg) Johnson; grandchildren, Teann, Derek (Katie) Belcher, Lindsey (Scott) Comrie, Austin Blencoe (girlfriend, Grace), Brenden Lacey (girlfriend, Leslie), Aysia Moore, Blake Moore, Leslie (Brandon) Olsen, Kevin Gerdes, Jr., Samantha (Augustus) Johnson, and Adam Johnson; great-grandchildren, Evalynn, Sophia, Zarya, Rowan, Elliott, Tucker, River James, Evelynn, and Amelia; siblings Ellen (Gail) Chapman and Pete Peterson; brother-in-law, David Madison; and his beloved companion cat, Sylvia. He is further survived by many extended family members, friends, neighbors, and the Camp Douglas community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Elizabeth Peterson; his in-laws, Rollin and Beverly Sanford; his sister, Edna; sister-in-law, Barbara; daughter, Tammy; and grandson, Cayden.

A visitation for Jim will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with military honors beginning at 7:00 p.m., at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to a veteran-based organization, Tomah Hospice Touch, or, in Jim’s memory, simply give the gift of kindness to someone else. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com