Leroy R. Olson, age 86, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2026, at Nekoosa Court in Nekoosa.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the Monroe Center Town Hall in Monroe Center, Wisconsin, with a luncheon to follow at noon. Interment will be at Monroe Center Cemetery at a later time.

Leroy was born on August 13, 1940, in Monroe Center, Wisconsin, to Ivan Carl and Rose Mabel (Roberts) Olson. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1958 and continued his education in computer technology. Leroy married Lois Lecher on August 3, 1963, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. He worked in Information Systems as a Network Manager for Consolidated in Wisconsin Rapids for more than 34 years, retiring on January 31, 1997.

Leroy was an avid snowmobiler and enjoyed the sport for many years, beginning in 1969. He also enjoyed spending time in the woods, logging, cutting lumber, and caring for his property. Some of his favorite times were spent on Lake Petenwell aboard his pontoon boat.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Rose Olson; infant sister, Darlene; brother, Jerry (Pat) Olson; and brother-in-law, Dennis Henrikson.

Survivors include his wife, Lois; children, Darin (Mary) Olson, Natalie (Robert) Wenzel, and Nathan (Ann) Olson; grandchildren, Jared (Isabelle), Jace, Kyle (Jade), Eve,

Lillian (Brandin), Jonathan, Andrew, Skyler (Jack), Savannah, and Sydney; great-grandchildren, Crew and Jackson; and his sister, Pat Grover.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.