Wayne L. Neitzel, age 96, of Wonewoc, WI, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg, WI.



Wayne was born on April 29, 1930, to Ernest and Opal (Feldman) Neitzel on a farm outside of Wonewoc, WI. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. After graduating from Wonewoc High School in 1948, Wayne continued his education at the Electronic Radio-Television Institute in Omaha, Nebraska.



In 1951, Wayne was drafted by the United States Army and deployed to Japan and Korea. After serving in the Army, Wayne joined the 32nd Division of the WI National Guard. He served for 33 years, during which he was the State Signal NCO and worked for the Adjutant General for WI as the Electronics Repair Supervisor until his retirement in 1985.



Wayne was united in marriage to Helen Wallace on October 31,1953 at the Elroy Congregational Church. Early in their marriage, he built a home in Wonewoc where they resided for over 70 years.



Wayne’s love for the small community of Wonewoc was visible in his involvement as a member of the United Methodist Church/Grace Community Church, the American Legion, the Wonewoc Area Betterment Club and the Wonewoc Village Board. He was a member of Juneau County Crime Stoppers and served on the Board of the WI Crime Stoppers.



Wayne was a man of many hobbies. Fishing was one of his favorite pastimes and even better when he could share it with his grandson. He had a special talent for building and design. Some of his proudest accomplishments were designing the United Methodist Church and the Wonewoc Veteran’s Memorial. Wayne found joy in building model airplanes and railroads, remodeling his home, and creating a beautiful landscape complete with a water fountain.



Wayne cared deeply for his family and friends and loved sharing stories with everyone he met. In his later years, he especially cherished time with his great-grandchildren, enjoying spirited games of cards and dice and proudly watching them play hockey.



Wayne is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helen Neitzel; daughter, Kimberly (Craig) Doering; grandson, Jason (Pamela) Doering; great-grandchildren, Blake, Gabriella and Jocelynn; and niece, Cheryl (John) Miller.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:30 AM at the Grace Community Church in Wonewoc with Pastor Steve Ward and Pastor John Olson officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc.



A time of visitation will be at the Grace Community Church in Wonewoc on Friday, July 24, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.



Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to do so at Grace Community Church or Breakthrough T1D formerly Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting with arrangements.