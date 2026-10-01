George John Mueller, age 71, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2026, at his home in Adams.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2026, at Arising Christian Church in Friendship, Wisconsin, with Pastor Dennis Quinnell and Mike Borre officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.



George was born September 19, 1955, in East Troy, Wisconsin, to George J. and Alice (Foster) Mueller. He was raised in the East Troy and Milwaukee areas. On June 2, 2001, he married Deborah C. Coldwell in Janesville, Wisconsin.



George spent his working life repairing small engine equipment, a trade he practiced and enjoyed throughout his years. He loved being outdoors as much as possible and took special pleasure in growing flowers and vegetables. Generous by nature, he was always willing to help anyone who asked.



He was preceded in death by his father, George Mueller Sr.; his mother, Alice Mueller; his brother, Greg; and his sister, Holly.



George is survived by his wife, Deborah Mueller of Adams, Wisconsin; his stepson, Phil of Milton, Wisconsin; and by nephews and a niece.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.roseberrys.com&source=gmail&ust=1790891070570000&sa=E for online condolences and further information.