Michael G. Moran, age 78, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, while on vacation in northern Wisconsin with loved ones by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with military honors at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at Moundview Golf Course in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Mike was born on November 25, 1947, in Adams, to Lloyd and Ruth (Faas) Moran. He was the youngest of eleven children, with ten brothers and one sister. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1966. In June 1969, Mike enlisted in the United States Air Force. He proudly served two tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1971. Mike married Susan (Parrot) Hassell on June 5, 1976. On June 9, 1977, he adopted his daughter, Kristin, and on June 28, 1977, his daughter, Kori, was born. He often took pride in telling others that he became a father twice in the same month. His son, Kyle, was born on February 20, 1983.

Mike worked for the City of Adams Public Works Department for more than 20 years. Following his retirement, he continued serving his community through employment with the Village of Friendship. Mike loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts and took great joy in their accomplishments. He enjoyed trips to the casino, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, helping with the Fourth of July parade, spending time with pets, and, in recent years, reading. Mike was a member of Adams-Friendship VFW Post #6279 and American Legion Post #250. One of Mike’s proudest moments was participating in the Badger Honor Flight in 2018, accompanied by his daughter, Kori. Mike cherished time spent with his grandchildren: Paige (Braden) Crumly of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Katelyn, Jameson, Jaxson, and Ava Nawrot of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; and Jacob, Abram, and Marcella Moran of Appleton, Wisconsin. He was also blessed with three great-granddaughters, Leighton Joy, Baker, and Frankie Crumly, all of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Lloyd “Bud” (Virginia), Thomas, Donald (Marilyn), Robert “Jake” (Emagene), Richard (Sue), David, John “Jack” and Charles; and his sister, Carol (Tony) Roseberry; in-laws, Edward (Patricia) Parott; and Marcella (BK) Hardin. His brother, James Moran passed away on June 16, 2026 in Sun City, AZ.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Susan, of Adams; his daughters, Kristin Hamilton of Ruskin, Florida, and Kori (James) Nawrot of Wisconsin Dells; his son, Kyle (Gwen) Moran of Appleton; brothers-in-law, Chuck (Colleen) Parrott of Biron, WI and Steve Parrott of Friendship; sisters-in-law, Katherine Moran of Arizona, Linda Moran of Florida, Jeanne Moran and Jan Moran, both of Illinois, and Gloria Moran of Arizona. He is further survived by half sisters/brothers-in-law, Sharon (Steve) Schultz of Butternut Wisconsin, Thomas (Lee) Parrott of Endeavor, WI, and James (Christine) Parrott of Windsor, WI., and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and additional information.