Elizabeth Mary (Landuyt) Mitchell, age 96, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away on September 2, 2026, at Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI, with Father Todd Mlsna celebrating. Visitations will be held on Tuesday, September 8 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station and again Wednesday morning at the church in Mauston from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00. She will be buried next to Bobby at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lyndon Station following the Mass.

Elizabeth was born on June 30, 1930, on the family farm in Seven Mile Creek near Lyndon Station, the daughter of Joseph Henry and Germaine Mary (Maddens) Landuyt. After finishing school, Lizzie stayed home to help her Ma and Pa with the family farm until she married Robert G. “Bobby” Mitchell on October 23, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station.

Lizzie and Bobby farmed together in rural Lyndon Station for many years until Bobby’s passing on January 3, 1988. Throughout her life, Lizzie was always there to help family, friends, and neighbors in their time of need. She especially loved caring for children. Although Lizzie and Bobby never had children of their own, they became surrogate parents and godparents to many, many children throughout the years.

As she grew older, Lizzie continued caring for those around her. She helped elderly members of the community by taking them shopping and to doctor appointments, and she enjoyed visiting friends and shut-ins in their homes and nursing homes. She also lovingly cared for her mother, Germaine, for many years until her passing.

Lizzie was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Parish and the St. Mary’s Altar Sodality, where she served as both President and Vice President for many years. Her unwavering faith was a source of strength throughout her life. Lizzie knew in her heart that when her time came, she would find her own place in Heaven. Lizzie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bobby; her parents, Joseph and Germaine; her sisters, Alice Schyvinch, Mary Louise Landuyt, and Rose Morris; her niece, Mary Weiland; and her nephew, Robert Morris.