Helen A. McClyman, age 93, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2026 at Rosebrooke Senior Living in Adams.

Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale on October 24th, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Terri Skildum, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at the East Arkdale Cemetery immediately following the service. A late afternoon luncheon at the Church will be held after services.

Helen was born February 7, 1933 in Jackson Township, Adams County to Hans & Inez Reid Christensen. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1950. She attended secretarial college and then worked at Jackson Clinic in Madison. She met Donald (Pete) McClyman and they were married soon afterwards in Wisconsin Dells. They farmed for 25 years in Arkdale. Helen also worked at the ASCS office in Adams for 19 years. After retirement, she and Pete sold the farm and moved to Birchwood, Wisconsin. They enjoyed fishing on the many lakes the area has to offer and entertaining family and friends in their home. Helen particularly enjoyed playing card games and was very competitive regardless of opponent or type of competition. Her boys were particularly fond of her apple slice and other baked goods that came out of her kitchen.

Helen moved back to Adams in 2018 and lived at the Rosebrooke Senior Living. She enjoyed reading, bingo, cribbage, and working on puzzles. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Inez Christensen, son Myron, husband Pete, brother Glen, sisters Chris Francis & Marie Vodvarka.

Survivors include sister Elaine Rollins (Butch), son Michael (Linda), son Dennis (Debby), son David (Roma) along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thank you for the care and support Helen received from the staff at Rosebrooke and Heartland Hospice.