Gordon William Langer, 97, passed away peacefully at Rosebrook Senior Living in Adams, WI on June 16, 2026.

Gordon was born on March 21st , 1929 to Louis and Marion (Wright) Langer in their home in Arkdale, WI. He lived in Arkdale until the age of 10 when their family moved to a farm just north of Arkdale. He often talked about his childhood memories from the 1930’s, growing up during the Great Depression, and the time he spent with his three older brothers. They were known around Arkdale as the Langer boys. Their childhood fun included playing baseball, fishing, ice-skating on the Arkdale pond, sledding, riding bicycles and learning to play the piano. They were the first family in Arkdale to have electricity powered by a 32 volt generator with a platform of batteries. This would run the lights and water pump. It was a luxury to have running water and indoor plumbing at that time. He remembers that their family would sit and listen to radio programs as TVs were not common in homes until the 1950s. All their toys were made from wood or stamped metal as plastic was not invented yet. On the first day of spring they would jump into the creek on the west side of their family’s creamery, just to prove they could do it!

When their family moved to the farm when he was 10, they were the first farm in the rural area to get electricity, also 32 volt battery, which was a really big deal! The cozy two room school in Arkdale was heated with a wood stove and they had to use an outhouse. It was a thrill to attend Adams-Friendship High School in 1943; it was heated with a boiler and had indoor plumbing! His last year of high school was the first year they offered shop class; there were no tools, only books. He remembers when our school district purchased two Studebaker school buses. This allowed more people to receive a high school education. The buses were painted patriotic red, white, and blue. He had to walk from their farm out to highway 21 to catch the bus. Dad bought his first car a few years later. It was a 1937 Chevy that he bought for $375.00. Gordon attended school in Madison to become a certified milk tester. Later he worked on the Petenwell Lake project with his brother-in-law, Bob Schaetzka which was very hard work. He was then employed by the Ashworth family. They cut and packed ice from Friendship Lake which was stored in the ice house by the railroad yard. Everyone had ice boxes in their kitchens, and that’s where the ice came from. He worked for his father at Langer Hardware in Friendship, where the Friendship Post Office now stands. He started his job at the Adams County Highway Department around 1950, earning $1.10 an hour, and he remained working there until he retired at the age of 62. Gordon met his future wife, Lillian L. Schaetzka, and married her on October 14, 1950. They spent 49 years together until she passed away on November 28, 1999. Gordon was very devoted to her, taking care of her for the last several years of her life.

He was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Arkdale. His faith was very important to him. When his family would go camping on weekends during the summer, he would find other Lutheran churches ahead of time so they could still attend church on Sundays morning. Gordon and Lillian owned several different campers over the years, exploring different states each summer, from coast to coast, with their children, making memories to last a life time. Summers were spent camping with family and friends, taking their grandchildren camping, and exploring state parks in Wisconsin. Later in life, Gordon and his wife traveled to New Mexico and Arizona in the winter to visit with Lil’s sisters and their families. Gordon was a 27 year member of the Friendship Fire Department. He enjoyed working in his garage restoring old cars and vintage campers. He could fix just about anything. He used his woodworking talent to build custom kitchen cabinets along with other pieces of furniture for his wife and family. Gordon always looked forward to deer hunting with his family and brother Calvin. He loved going to Lake Tomahawk with his wife to visit her sisters at their cabins on a river. He loved Saturday morning visits with our summer neighbors, The Gaspers family. He enjoyed reading westerns and history books, visiting with family and friends, and camping with the Jack Pine Travelers, fishing with his children when they were young, along with his love for his beagles. He was a life-long fan of the Green Bay Packers. He loved working in his garden, especially growing a huge garden of zinnias that many would admire while driving by the home he built for his wife in the early 1950’s. He lived in their home almost 70 years until the age of 94, insisting on mowing his yard and plowing his driveway himself. He will be remembered for his kind spirit, love for his family, and his willingness to help others.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Louis and Angeline Schaetzka; his wife Lillian (Schaetzka) Langer; his older brothers Allison (Laura) Langer, Calvin Langer, and Phillip (Lucille) (Deloris) Langer; His in-laws; William (Ruth) Schaetzka, Robert (LouAnn) Schaetzka, Frank Schaetzka, Patricia (Art) Harp, Elsie (Glen) Maxwell, Leona (Chris) Christensen, Alice (Chuck DuVall) (Raymond) Bartl, Violet (Tom Mulhern)(Matt) Brown. He is survived by three children, Gordon J (Chris) Langer, Lori (Mark) Albrecht, Bonnie (Leo) Lynch; three grand-children, Jessica (John) Schmitt, Shane (Ali) Langer, Lacey Theisen; three great-grandchildren, Matthew Christofferson, Colby Christofferson, Rodney Langer; two step great-grandchildren, Conner Parker, Skylar Parker; his precious great-great-granddaughter, Genesis Christofferson; one sister-in-law, Betty Langer along with many nieces and nephews.

The funeral for Gordon will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, WI. Visitation will be from 9-11 with services held at 11. Burial will follow at the Arkdale East Cemetery with a luncheon to follow.

The family would like to thank Pastor Terri, the caregivers at Rosebrook Senior Living, and Heartland Hospice for all their wonderful care for our Father.