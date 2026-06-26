Dennis A. Koehler, age 87, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 19, 2026. Honoring his wishes to remain at home, Dennis was surrounded by the care and love of his family. His daughter, Diann, served as his primary caregiver and was by his side at the time of his passing.

Heartland Hospice played an integral role in keeping Dennis comfortable during his final days. The family extends their sincere gratitude for the compassionate care and support they provided.

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.

Dennis was born on December 1, 1938, in Superior, Wisconsin, to Jerome and Elizabeth (Mireski) Koehler.

As a young man, Dennis traveled to San Diego, California, where he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1959. Following his military service, he worked for Dairy Equipment in Madison, Wisconsin, while also serving as a “weekend warrior” in the Army National Guard.

Dennis later entered full-time service with the Army National Guard, a career that took him to assignments in Guam and Panama. He faithfully served his country for many years before retiring in 1998 and settling in Adams, Wisconsin.

Dennis enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and was passionate about bowling, golfing, reading, and his cherished 2:00 p.m. cocktail time. He valued family, friendship, and the camaraderie he found throughout his military career and community.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Elizabeth Koehler; his brother, Robert Koehler; his sister, Rose Deede, and her husband, Phillip Deede; his brother, Jerry Koehler; his sisters, Beverly and Kathleen; and his niece, Lisa Koehler.

He is survived by his daughters, Denise and Diann; his stepson, Gene Miller; his siblings, Tim Koehler, Tom Koehler, Roger Koehler, and Liz (Koehler) Morehouse; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.

Dennis will be remembered for his dedication to his country, his love for his family, and the many friendships he formed throughout his life.