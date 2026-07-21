Wilma K. Kochie, 78, of Mauston, WI, passed away on July 18, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. She was the daughter of Lee and Ruby (Smith) Walls and was born on March 3, 1948, in Morrisvale, West Virginia.

Wilma graduated from Scott High School in Madison, West Virginia, in 1965. At the age of 18, she left home and moved to Chicago, Illinois, where life led her to meet Jesse Hartline. From that marriage came two children, David and Deanna. Later, Wilma married Jeff Kochie on June 17, 1978, and together they welcomed their daughter Jenny. Through every season of life, Wilma remained devoted to her family and proud of the life she built.

Wilma worked as a shift leader for Kwik Trip and retired after 15 years. She was respected for her strong work ethic and dependable nature, and she carried those same qualities into every part of her life. Outside of work, she enjoyed visiting family in West Virginia, quilting, diamond painting, and going for rides on the UTV. These simple pleasures reflected the joy she found in time spent with loved ones and in the comfort of familiar traditions.

Wilma’s life was one of devotion, resilience, and love. She will be remembered for her kind heart, her welcoming presence, and the many ways she cared for those around her. Her family and friends will hold her memory close and cherish the countless moments they shared with her.

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 48 years, Jeff Kochie; her children, Jenny Kochie of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, David (Lori) Hartline of Elkador, Iowa, and Deanna (Joey Johnson) Moore of Hillsboro, Wisconsin; and her bonus daughter, Jenn (Jason) Johnston of New Braunsful, Texas. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ashley VanDonselaar, Chelsey Moore, Veronica and Gerardo Suarez, Bethany Moore, Jared and Summer Shaw, Jake Shaw, and Joe and Meg Larson. Her great-grandchildren, Khloe, Aria, Adessa, Jackson, Gerardo, Elias, Elena, Lilly, Emmett, Grace, Bryce, and Grace Lucille, brought her great joy and added even more love to her family circle.

Wilma is also survived by her siblings, Jimmy Walls, Sue Lovejoy, Phyllis Clark, and Randy and Angie Walls, all of West Virginia, as well as her sister-in-law, Shirley Bithell of Baraboo, Wisconsin. She was blessed with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will remember her warmth, her kindness, and the steady love she shared so freely.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Ruby Walls; her in-laws, Earl and Cindy Kochie and Mary Thompson; and her son-in-law, Doug Slaight. Their memories remained close to her heart throughout her life.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 24th, 2026, from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com