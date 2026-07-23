Kenneth D. Thomas, 76 of Elroy, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at Elroy Health Services, Elroy. He was born on February 12, 1950, to Berten and Velma (Worthington) Thomas in Sparta, Wisconsin. Kenny attended Royall High School in Elroy. Kenny had a quiet disposition and found great joy in tinkering with electronics and computers. He enjoyed playing cards and especially enjoyed attending auctions, browsing rummage sales, and visiting Goodwill stores, where he searched for discarded electronic devices to repair and repurpose.



He is survived by his siblings, Ruby Downing of Elroy and James (DeEtte) Thomas of Richland Center. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2026 from 11:00 – 1:00 PM at Faith Independent Baptist Church, 501 E. South Street, Ontario. Pastor Mike Gjefle will share a devotion at 11:00 AM with gathering to follow. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.



Smith-Nelson/Sonnenburg Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com