Celine M. Kelly, age 96, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2026, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship.



A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28th, 2026 at St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery. Father David Bruener will officiate.



Celine was born on August 7, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Samuel and Marie (Sullivan) Vitalo. She grew up in a close-knit Italian family alongside her beloved brother, Bernard, with her grandmother also sharing the family home. Celine often fondly recalled stories from her childhood—of lifelong friends, spirited aunts who lovingly kept everyone in line, and the traditions that shaped her family. She always spoke of those years with warmth, humor, and gratitude, and they remained some of her favorite memories to share.



On June 30, 1951, she married the love of her life, Edward K. Kelly, in Chicago, Illinois. Together they built a life rooted in friendship, service, generosity, and a deep commitment to the community they called home. After settling in Friendship, Celine and Ed became passionate supporters of the Adams-Friendship community. They were dedicated members of the Adams-Friendship Education Foundation and were instrumental in helping turn the vision of the Adams-Friendship Fine Arts Center into a reality. Their commitment to educational opportunities and the performing arts helped create a lasting legacy that continues to enrich the lives of students and community members today.



Celine believed in giving back. She served on the Aging Advisory Committee, attended the Adams Dining Site for many years, and was among the dedicated members of the Senior Club whose efforts led to the construction of the Adams Community Center. She also generously volunteered with local high school theater productions, encouraging young performers and sharing her love of the arts.

Known for her quick wit, infectious laugh, and spirited personality, Celine had a gift for making people feel welcome. Her sense of humor and spunky nature endeared her to everyone fortunate enough to know her. She loved gathering with friends for meals, faithfully attended Adams-Friendship Middle School band concerts, and rarely missed a performance at the Adams-Friendship Fine Arts Center, where she was a longtime season ticket holder. One of her greatest joys was sharing Sunday evening dinners with a neighborhood family who became family in every way that mattered.



Although Celine’s family circle extended far beyond relatives, her heart was overflowing with love. She treasured the many friendships she built throughout her life and embraced countless people as family. She especially cherished being “Nonna” to Zander and Ryker, a role that brought her immense pride and joy. Her kindness, generosity, unwavering encouragement, and playful spirit touched countless lives, and her legacy will live on through the many people she loved and inspired.



Celine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward K. Kelly; her parents, Samuel and Marie (Sullivan) Vitalo; and her beloved brother, Bernard Vitalo. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, many dear friends who became her chosen family, and countless others whose lives were enriched by her friendship, encouragement, and love.



True to her grateful nature, Celine would have wanted to express her heartfelt appreciation to those who lovingly cared for her during the last several years of her life. Their kindness, friendship, and dedicated care brought her comfort and meant more to her than words could express.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and additional information may be found at www.roseberrys.com.