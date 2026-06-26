Paul William Kaster passed away on June 9th, 2026, at Rosebrook Assisted Living in Adams, Wisconsin. His son Doug at his side.

Paul was born on August 30 th , 1942, to the parents of Martin and Elizabeth Kaster. He had 2 brothers, Joe and Tony and a sister Donna. He grew up in Cuba City, Wisconsin. He Graduated college from the UW Platteville with a degree in Education. During college he was very active in student co-ed sports and started a life long journey refereeing. He married Carol Ann Timmerman, on August 23rd , 1965, in Kieler Wisconsin. They had 2 children. A daughter Dawn was born in June 1966, and a son Doug was born in November 1968. They moved several times for his teaching jobs. In August 1971, Paul and family moved to Adams, Wisconsin. Where he then taught for 2 years at Roche-a-Cri Elementary school. He later took a full-time job with Wisconsin River and Power as a dam operator. Where he worked for the next 40 years. This allowed him more time with family and to pursue his passions. Paul continued his love of teaching by being a substitute teacher till 2000. He loved going into the classroom to teach. Well, until Dawn and Doug were old enough to get the students to all call him dad. In which he just went with it and laughed.

He was an active referee throughout his life till 2019. He refereed it all, from middle school and high school basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, and wrestling. He even refereed high school football, till he got tackled on the sidelines and decided football was to rough for him. He refereed community and traveling Little League Baseball, softball, volleyball games throughout the state. He even on occasion did some umpiring of Triple AAA Baseball. Paul was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish and hunt. He hunted with bow, gun and black powder, no deer, goose, turkey or rabbit was safe. Even though he needed someone else to field dress them. But that’s why he taught his children and grandchildren to hunt. He was an active member of Ducks Unlimited, Whitetail Unlimited and the National Wild Turkey Federation. He enjoyed attending Black Powder Rendezvous. Often taking his children and their friends. Trading his woodwork crafts and the beaded jewelry he made. Competing in target shooting, hatchet tossing, and knife throwing. He started the Local Friendship Park Rendezvous Days.

Paul was very active in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus [KC’s]. A member of the 4th Degree and Honor Guard. He represented the KC’s at state, national and international conventions. He read the liturgy and handed out communion at mass. Participated in food drives and worked at the county fair stand.

When he and Carol were younger, they were active in local snowmobile club, Lions, Boy scouts, bowling and dart leagues. Loved playing Euchre with friends. Paul was a talented woodworker who made toys, rocking chairs, cribs, cedar chest camping chairs, gun cabinets and windmills. If it could be made from wood, he could make it. If you weren’t family it would be done in a timely manner. However, if you were family, you could be waiting 5 years or more. We are still waiting for him to finish the promised children’s pool table. It’s only been 35 years now. Paul and Carol opened their home to many foreign exchange students and teachers. From Sweden, Finland, Spain, Australia, Japan and Morocco. They were both proud to share their community and to learn about others culture. Plus, a free place to stay when they traveled out of the country was an added bonus. Paul had 2 Grandsons, Eric and Shane. Who he loved spending time with. He taught them to hunt and throw a hatchet, how to use a bow. Always cheered them on in life. He has 4 Great Grandchildren, Delilah, Emilie, Rowan and Coraline. Who he loved so very much. He made them Flowers, a Rocking Horse and Jewelry boxes. Now those gifts of love will be cherished always.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Elizabeth Kaster, his brother Joseph Kaster and sister and brother-in-law Donna and Jim Dalsing. His best friend and wife Carol Kaster his Grandson Eric Shekels and Great Granddaughter Emilie Shekles. Paul is survived by his brother and sister-in- law Tony and Kay Kaster, sister-in-law Pat Kaster, daughter Dawn Shekels, son and daughter in law Doug and Kristin Kaster, grandson and granddaughter-in-law Shane and Jazzy Shekels, great grandchildren Delilah, Rowan and Coraline Shekels. Many beloved brother-in- laws and sisters-in-law, cousins and friends.

Paul will be greatly missed. But he will not be forgotten by those whose life was enriched by knowing him. That is the true legacy of a man who lived life to the fullest.

Paul’s Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at St. Joseph’s Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will begin on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. A luncheon will follow at St. Joseph’s Center in Adams, WI. Roseberry’s Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com) is assisting the family.