Karen M. Langer (Smith) known as “Gram” to those closest to her, age 85, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on July 23, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born June 30th 1941, to Leila and Gerald Smith, she was the oldest of five. Karen married her high school sweetheart, Lyall Langer on August 13th 1960, and they had 2 children. Karen grew up with a strong work ethic, a mischievous streak, and a heart that never stopped giving. Throughout her life, she devoted herself to caring for others — working as a nursing home caregiver at St. Joseph Nursing Home, sharing beauty and joy as a florist at Hillsboro Floral, and spending countless meaningful years on the farm with her husband, Lyall, where together they built a life rooted in love, laughter, and hard work.

Karen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lyall Langer; her siblings, Karol (Ron) Dowling and Jerry (Ellie) Smith; and her parents, Leila and Gerald Smith.

She is survived by her children, Mark L. “Augie” (Julie) Langer and Kim K. (Duane) Garman; her grandchildren, Cody, Tyler, Samantha, and Lacy (Nick); and her great?grandchildren, Taylor, Talan, Jrake, Aubrey, Tenley, Hayes, Quinn, and Wyatt. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Smith and David (Jane) Smith, along with her loving pets, who were cherished companions and an important part of her daily life.

Karen lived life with a spark that was impossible to miss. She was a mischievous prankster, giving the best gag gifts at holidays, stubborn in the ways that made her strong, endlessly kind, generous, witty, loyal, and undeniably fun. She found joy in flower gardening, tending her yard with pride, and filling her home with blooms. She loved baking and cooking, especially when it meant feeding the people she cared about.

Her adventurous side shined through her casino trips with her partner?in?crime, Deb Langer (Netzel), her spontaneous road trips, and her deer runs, which became treasured traditions. Karen adored her cats, spent countless hours playing games with family, and never missed a chance to pull a prank that would leave everyone laughing.

Gram’s presence filled every room, and her absence will be felt deeply by all who knew and loved her.

A private celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter in Tomah, WI — a cause close to Karen’s heart.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting with arrangements.