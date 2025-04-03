K9 Alert Leads to Methamphetamine Arrest for Mauston Man
On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, an Adams County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding on State Highway 13, in the Township of Easton, Adams County, WI. The driver of the vehicle initially provided false identification information to the deputy. The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Robert A. Davis Jr. from Mauston, WI was arrested on a probation hold.
K9 Ira was deployed and alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics emitting from the vehicle. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located approximately 106 grams of suspected methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia. The ensuing investigation resulted in the following charges being requested with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering and Operating while revoked – OWI related.
No further information will be released at this time.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Harper’s Towing.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2025 at 12:09 pm, and is filed under Obituaries. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.