Jocelyn Maria Johnson, 73, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2026, in Madison, Wisconsin, surrounded by family.

Born May 10, 1953, in Milwaukee, Jocelyn graduated from James Madison High School in 1971. She was known for her loving and generous heart, quick sense of humor, and special ability to make everyone feel welcome. She loved her family, music, entertaining, and spending time with those she loved.

In 2015, Jocelyn and Floyd made Wisconsin Dells their home, and it didn’t take long for Jocelyn to become part of the community. She made friends everywhere she went. She had a special way of turning strangers into friends and couldn’t go anywhere without striking up a conversation. She loved her home there and the many friendships she made along the way.

Jocelyn is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Floyd Johnson; daughters Neyahte Martins (Kevin) and Nikeyah Flagg (Jason); five grandchildren, Justin, Delea, Jalen, Ethan, and Neomi, whom she lovingly called her “Grashie”; brothers Ed and Todd Thomas; and a host of family and friends.

She was loved deeply and will be missed by all who knew her.

Memorial Service

A memorial service celebrating Jocelyn’s life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 973 Overland Trail, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965. The obituary will be read at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life and repast at 1:00 p.m.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 973 Overland Trail, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.