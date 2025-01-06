George left this earth on December 31, 2024. He was born on March 11, 1938 to Mildred and George Jirousek in Adam’s WI. He grew up in Necedah WI, where he attended school. After high school he started working in the electrical trades with his father. He was a member of the IBEW Local 388 for over 60 years. In 1962 he met his wife Mary Lynn Demaske they married on January 5, 1963 and raised 4 children.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lynn

Children: Tim, Brian (Danielle), Mike (Michelle), son in law Dave

Grandchildren: Sarah (Adrian), Miranda (Max), Brittany (Nick), Kyle, Fritz, McKenzie (Eric), Tyler, and Marisa (Ethan)

Great grandchildren: Jake,Roman, Layla, Bexlee, Charlee, and the newest addition due in April, sister Mary Lou (Ross), brother in law Jim (Karyl), and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Susan, parents, and brothers Albert (Ruth), Leonard (Marlene), and Doug.

We are sure he is still sharing his many tall tales of his hunting and fishing adventures.

Visitation will be held January 11, 2025 from 11a-1p at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston, WI. Followed by a memorial service at 1pm at the church. A luncheon will follow the service.

